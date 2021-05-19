PAYETTE COUNTY — Payette County Sheriff's Office is investigating a stabbing incident of a 66-year-old man, but the public is not believed to be in danger.

"They are actively working on this case," according to an email from Sheriff Andy Creech at 11:38 a.m. today. "At this time, I do not believe that there is any danger to the public."

According to a news release from Creech, a phone call reporting aggravated battery came in at 10 a.m., after the victim arrived at St. Luke's in Fruitland to be treated.

More information will be released once it becomes available.

