Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

PAYETTE — In a news release Wednesday morning, officials at the Payette County Sheriff’s Office shared how it has been handling its role in the search:

Over the last year, the Payette County Sheriff’s Office has continued to assist the Fruitland Police Department in the investigation into the disappearance of Michael Vaughan, it reads. 



Tags

Load comments