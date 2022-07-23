PAYETTE — In a news release Wednesday morning, officials at the Payette County Sheriff’s Office shared how it has been handling its role in the search:
Over the last year, the Payette County Sheriff’s Office has continued to assist the Fruitland Police Department in the investigation into the disappearance of Michael Vaughan, it reads.
“On that first night, the Payette County Sheriff’s Office deputies worked with Fruitland Police Department with ground searches on foot and by drone. Some PCSO employees even volunteered time after their shift to help search. In the time that followed, we continued to help by deploying our drone and routinely sending deputies out via our boat to search the Snake River during July, August, and September. In addition, we continue to support the Fruitland Police Department and their efforts by taking citizens’ tips, passing them on to investigators, and being ready to provide any additional assistance they need to find Michael.
“On the night of his disappearance, the Payette County Sheriff’s Office used the Code Red Alert system to notify Michaels’ neighbors, the community, and people throughout the county. Citizens should sign up for this alert system at www.PayetteCounty.org. Code Red is the primary alert system used in Payette County, and it is routinely used to keep our citizens informed of things happening in their neighborhoods. Following Michael’s disappearance, the Payette County Sheriff’s Office reviewed all our alert systems available to law enforcement. In addition, we talked with other agencies in the county about these alert systems and the benefits of each one.
“Our staff and I cannot begin understanding how this has impacted Michael’s family and friends,” said Sheriff Andy Creech. “We continue to pray for Michael and his family that he will be found and returned home to his family.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.