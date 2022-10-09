Quantcast
Law enforcement
Staffing challenges

Payette County Sheriff Andy Creech says jail is hardest area to keep fully staffed

'This job is like no other opportunity to make a difference'

Payette County Sheriff Andy Creech holds up a new recruitment tool the agency is using: A coin. It features the Payette County Sheriff’s Office logo on one side, and a scan code on the other. Around the edges it reads, “Join PCSO Today!” They thought it would be a great tool to put into employee’s hands to help recruit people they think might be right for the job.

 Leslie Thompson | Argus Observer

PAYETTE COUNTY — When it comes to being fully staffed, that is an ongoing challenge for law enforcement agencies, including the Payette County Sheriff’s Office, where some areas are hit harder than others. According to Payette County Sheriff Creech, he was recently able to hire three employees who will be starting in October; however, there still are many more positions that are open.

The biggest area of need is the jail, where it is only about 50% staffed. Creech said the jail has 19 positions with 14 of those being slated for jail deputies.



