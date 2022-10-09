Payette County Sheriff Andy Creech says jail is hardest area to keep fully staffed

PAYETTE COUNTY — When it comes to being fully staffed, that is an ongoing challenge for law enforcement agencies, including the Payette County Sheriff’s Office, where some areas are hit harder than others. According to Payette County Sheriff Creech, he was recently able to hire three employees who will be starting in October; however, there still are many more positions that are open.
The biggest area of need is the jail, where it is only about 50% staffed. Creech said the jail has 19 positions with 14 of those being slated for jail deputies.
“Of those 14, eight are open,” he said during an interview in mid-September.
As such, overtime racked up to the six-digit mark for the 2021-22 budget cycle. Before the last payout for the fiscal year was added in, the agency already had payed out $100,000 in overtime. While that amount is staggering, it still didn’t push the Sheriff’s Office over budget due to all of the open positions, Creech explained.
With that amount of overtime happening, turnover is high.
“Retaining them is difficult when they are working so many hours they don’t have time to recoup,” the sheriff said.
The jail deputies typically work four 12-hour shifts; and there has to be two “on the floor,” at all times, so if court is occurring, a third deputy is needed to transport inmates to and from hearings. However, Creech noted, unlike court hearings not everything is planned, such as a trip to the hospital.
“Instances we are not able to anticipate pushes up the hours,” the sheriff said.
As it is, the jail is “just barely meeting jail standards with staffing.” Creech said the Idaho Sheriffs Association sets those standards, and performs an annual inspection to ensure they are met. The inspection includes an overview of everything from staffing and scheduling to policies and procedure, and is done to “ensure we comply with state standards.”
What happens if they can’t meet those standards?
“It’s a pretty significant impact,” Creech said. “We failed a couple of years ago when Chad Huff was still the sheriff. It cut our liability insurance in half until the next year’s inspection.”
The liability insurance is normally $1 million, Creech said.
When it comes to the jail it is the highest liability area of the sheriff’s responsibilities. As the jail population doesn’t have much to do for itself, Creech said his staff provides food, doctors, etc. If an inmate’s rights are violated while in custody, it could lead to a federal lawsuit, and with liability insurance cut in half, it could potentially cost the county a lot more.
“We do everything we can to stay in compliance,” he said. “However, for the last year and a number of years passed, staffing concerns remain a concern for our agency.”
Due to high turnover in the jail for a number of years, the Sheriff’s Office has a goal to hire one new jail deputy each month. However, there have been a number of months in the last year there were no applications to process. And drug-use has been a factor that has whittled down candidates. Creech said in August they had four applications but three had used marijuana in one form or another in the past year. As such, they are not eligible. Other factors that have stood in the way include applicants not making it all the way through the criminal background check.
One factor that has not stood in the way is distance, however, as the sheriff pointed out that there are some deputies in patrol, who commute to work in Payette from Boise, Nampa and Caldwell. However, he noted gas prices can cause a strain.
Other positions
Creech explained that dispatch is not an area where staff shortages are an issue, saying, “it’s been pretty stable.”
The Sheriff’s Office was funded for one more dispatcher this year, bringing the total available spots to 12 full-time equivalent employees. However, when there was an opening in that department recently, it lasted a full year, Creech said. In February, they hired a student who attends Boise State University, to work part-time. While working around her school schedule has been a bit of a challenge, the sheriff said it was a “big benefit to have her,” noting that she was interested in getting into law enforcement.
For patrol, the Sheriff’s Office is funded for 13 positions, however, three were still open at the time of the interview.
Additionally, there is a new school resource officer position. Creech said there was someone lined up to fill that role, but that person resigned. He said he’s “really looking forward to having that position again,” noting that the Sheriff’s Office had not had an officer dedicated to schools since 2008 or 2009.
Other openings in the department are expected in the future, with some people getting ready to retire or nearing retirement.
‘Surprised’ drug crime stats are up
Furthermore, Creech said the call load has impacted the agency’s ability to do self-initiated patrols, for such issues as speeding or driving under the influence, which can lead to warrant arrests and drug tickets. As such, he was surprised to see crime stats issued in July that showed drug crimes on the rise.
“I wonder how much more they would be up if we were fully staffed,” he said. “Because usually when there is less staff and less self-initiated calls, we see a dip in crime stats.”
The trend moving in the opposite direction, could be indicative of a “really big problem,” he said.
Pool has dried up
Even with those people willing to commute and higher salaries being offered, Creech says the local applicant pool has dried up. He believes part of this is attributed to employment trends during the COVID-19 pandemic, when private enterprises began to raise wages.
“We are competitive with other law enforcement agencies in Idaho, but not necessarily private businesses in the area,” he said, commenting that wages at places such as Panda Express, McDonald’s and WalMart are creeping ever closer to the starting wage of law enforcement. The starting wage at Payette County Jail is $20.82.
The same narrative is playing out across the nation, he said, where fewer people are looking for a career in law enforcement.
‘Something society really needs’
“We recruit at 18 years old,” Creech said. “If people want to do something that matters and that makes a difference, the work we do here does make a difference, does matter. This job is like no other opportunity to make a difference. Whether deputies are working with inmates at the jail, on patrol, or are responding to a call at a person’s house, or a dispatcher is comforting someone while they are waiting — there isn’t a position I have that doesn’t matter or have the potential to make a difference in someone’s life.”
He said that was the reason he went into law enforcement years ago, and it still matters.
“It is something society really needs,” he said.
One new recruitment tool the agency is using is a coin. It features the Payette County Sheriff’s Office logo on one side, and a scan code on the other. Around the edges it reads, “Join PCSO Today!” Creech said he got the idea from someone in Canyon County and thought it would be a great tool to put into employee’s hands to help recruit people they think might be right for the job.
