NEW PLYMOUTH
Payette County Prosecuting Attorney Ross Pittman will be leaving for Coeur d’Alene where he will serve as a judge in Idaho’s First Judicial District. There are 17 judges in that district, according to the Kootenai County website.
Pittman was first appointed to the elective post following the resignation of former prosecuting attorney, Anne-Marie Kelso, in 2016. He was then elected to the post in 2018 and had served as the prosecuting attorney for Payette County as well as the city of New Plymouth.
Pittman is a Payette County native, having graduated from New Plymouth High School.
New Plymouth City Clerk and Treasurer Danielle Painter informed the New Plymouth City Council at its regular meeting on Tuesday night that she received an email from Stacey Pittman requesting the contract for Pittman to serve as New Plymouth’s prosecuting attorney to be terminated early.
The council approved the early termination of the contract, but did question who would be assuming his position.
The council said that they would utilize “whoever takes Ross’ place” as a replacement for the city’s prosecuting attorney.
Painter had said that she approved $20,000 in the budget to be set aside for legal fees and none of that covers City Attorney Dan Chadwick’s compensation. She said that “a lot of the cases” that Pittman was working were from New Plymouth.
“I had no idea,” said Councilor Bill Warnke, in response to the caseload.
As of Tuesday night, no indication was made as to who a replacement for Pittman will be.
Information is currently being sought from county officials. Phone calls to the county clerk and to Pittman’s office were unreturned as of press time.
