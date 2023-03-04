Payette County Commissioners oppose shifting Idaho-Ore. border

A boat ramp and dock are pictured at Payette Centennial Park on the Payette side of the Snake River, which is the boundary between Idaho and Oregon. Payette County Commissioners have passed a resolution against moving the border saying nobody in the county is in favor of the idea.

 Argus Observer, file

PAYETTE COUNTY — With bills supporting discussion between Idaho and Oregon state officials to move the state line being floated in their respective legislatures this season, the Payette County Board of Commissioners is taking a stance against that possibility. At its regular meeting on Feb. 27, the board passed Resolution No. 23-03 in opposition of House Joint Memorial 1.

“Moving the Oregon/Idaho state boundary would negatively impact Payette County, Idaho and the people of Payette County,” the resolution reads, as obtained by the newspaper on Wednesday. “The Payette County Board of Commissioners have received comment from numerous citizens of Payette County opposed to relocating the [boundary]. Resolved, the [board] is opposed to [the joint memorial, and] urges the Idaho Senate to vote in opposition to [it].”



