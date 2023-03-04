Payette County Commissioners oppose shifting Idaho-Ore. border

A boat ramp and dock are pictured at Payette Centennial Park on the Payette side of the Snake River, which is the boundary between Idaho and Oregon. Payette County Commissioners have passed a resolution against moving the border saying nobody in the county is in favor of the idea.
PAYETTE COUNTY — With bills supporting discussion between Idaho and Oregon state officials to move the state line being floated in their respective legislatures this season, the Payette County Board of Commissioners is taking a stance against that possibility. At its regular meeting on Feb. 27, the board passed Resolution No. 23-03 in opposition of House Joint Memorial 1.
“Moving the Oregon/Idaho state boundary would negatively impact Payette County, Idaho and the people of Payette County,” the resolution reads, as obtained by the newspaper on Wednesday. “The Payette County Board of Commissioners have received comment from numerous citizens of Payette County opposed to relocating the [boundary]. Resolved, the [board] is opposed to [the joint memorial, and] urges the Idaho Senate to vote in opposition to [it].”
In an email to the newspaper on Friday, Board Chairman Reece Hrizuk said he favored the resolution, as he had yet to hear from any constituents in favor of moving the border.
“During the past few months, I have heard from dozens of Payette County residents, all of whom were opposed to the idea of moving the Idaho/Oregon border. Many more residents of Payette County have informed me of their opposition since the Idaho House of Representatives passed HJM1 last month,” he wrote. “I have not heard from anyone in Payette County in favor of it. My job is to represent the people of Payette County, and I, and the Payette County residents I’ve spoken with, do not see any benefit to the people of Payette County by moving the border. I take my commitment to the people of Payette County very seriously, and I feel that the County resolution is the best way for the people of Payette County to have their voices heard, especially when people in Boise and another state may think otherwise.”
In a separate email Friday, Rep. Jacyn Gallagher, R-Weiser, defended the joint memorial and noted no formal discussions have occurred.
“All HJM1 does is allow a conversation to begin. It is not putting anything into law, it is not recommending we move forward with greater Idaho,” wrote Gallagher. “I believe we should allow a conversation on this topic. It’s simply a discussion.”
Introduced Feb. 1 by the House State Affairs Committee, the memorial passed the House with a vote of 41-28-1 on Feb. 15. It was transmitted to the Senate on Feb. 16, with no further action reported before press time according to the Legislature website.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.