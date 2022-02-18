Emmalou and Racheal Lopez, Payette Clubhouse Director, are pictured with Emmalou’s 2022 National Missing Children's Poster Contest entry, in this undated photo. When asked to describe her entry, Emmalou described it as reflecting a family’s home flipping “upside-down” when a child goes missing.
A member of the Payette Boys & Girls Club has made an artistic contribution to the nation’s effort to bring missing children safely home, as announced in a news release on Thursday by the Boys & Girls Clubs of Western Treasure Valley.
Emmalou (last name withheld), age 10, is among those who entered the 2022 National Missing Children’s Poster Contest through the Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention.
The contest is part of the office’s recognition of National Missing Children’s Day on May 25 each year, according to its website.
The contest is designed to raise awareness among teachers, parents, and guardians, and foster conversations with children about safety.
“Some of her [Emmalou] favorite things include: painting, drawing, reading, baking, and playing games with her brother. She also enjoys playing with her friends at school, listening to music, and playing sports,” Madison Kendall, Resource Development Coordinator, wrote about Emmalou.
Staff asked Emmalou to explain her poster, she told them, “My picture has a clock and the hour hand is a house upside down because when someone goes missing the house flips upside down. The minute hand is a hand reaching for the time. The second hand is a broken heart because the missing kids are gone.”
Entries will be judged on creativity, originality, and how well they reflect the contest’s theme, according to Kendall.
“Along with the poster, Emmalou had to complete a written essay of a 100 words or less and a biography of 100 words or less which will be judged on comprehension of the theme, clarity, and grammar and syntax appropriate to the fifth-grade level,” Kendall said, “There is a possibility of advancing onto State and National level.”
Kendall expressed how proud club officials are of Emmalou for her contribution to this contest.
“Our community has been impacted by some of these challenges heavily in the past year. As a Club, we strive to promote child safety and it all starts here. Spread awareness. Take action.”
