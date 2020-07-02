PAYETTE — In an email dated June 29, Payette Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Kathy Patrick announced the cancelation of the chamber’s Happy Birthday celebration at Central Park. The festivities were originally slated for Saturday July 4, however, in light of rising novel coronavirus COVID-19 infection numbers organizers opted to cancel the event.
“American Post 33 was going to post the colors and the Chamber was going to serve hot dogs, chips, and soft drinks to the attendees,” said Patrick. “We have decided it would be in the best interest of the members of our community to cancel the event due to the rising numbers in the surrounding area.”
The Apple Blossom festival was previously canceled, which would have featured fireworks. Like festival planners, Patrick said the chamber board hopes to have a bigger celebration in 2021.
“We are hoping to add a parade next year,” she said.
