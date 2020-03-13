Payette Boys & Girls Club postpones its breakfast

Children at the Payette clubhouse of Boys & Girls Club of Western Treasure Valley enjoy cookies on Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14, 2019.

 Submitted photos

PAYETTE — The Payette Clubhouse of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Western Treasure Valley has announced that its third annual free community breakfast, originally scheduled for this Saturday, will instead be held on Saturday, Apr. 4.

Via telephone conversation, Chief Executive Director Dana Castellani said the postponement was not linked to the current COVID-19 outbreak. Instead, she said it was due to a schedule conflict with the Payette Lions Club.

Castellani said the Payette Clubhouse was asked by the Lions to postpone its breakfast, to which the Payette Clubhouse agreed.

