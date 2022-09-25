Paving Juntura Cutoff Road on tap for upcoming meeting

These photos from 2016 show the condition of the Juntura Cutoff Road before a seven-mile stretch of it was paved in 2019. Paving the road, which provides access for E.P. Minerals to its diatomite mine from U.S. Highway 20, is listed as a presentation for a Southeast Area Commission on Transportation meeting on Monday.

 Oregon Dept. of Transportation

JUNTURA — A presentation from Anderson Perry & Associates about paving the Juntura Cutoff Road is included on the agenda for an upcoming meeting of the Southeast Area Commission on Transportation, also known as SEACT. The road connects EP Minerals Diatomite Mine, which is west of Juntura, with U.S. Highway 20, over which trucks transport the mineral to a plant west of Vale to be processed. 

The roadway sees frequent heavy truck traffic and, due to that, in 2019 a seven-mile stretch was paved because it was completely falling apart. That project used $6.7 million in state, local and company money to pay for the project. 



Tags

Load comments