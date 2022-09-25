Paving Juntura Cutoff Road on tap for upcoming meeting

These photos from 2016 show the condition of the Juntura Cutoff Road before a seven-mile stretch of it was paved in 2019. Paving the road, which provides access for E.P. Minerals to its diatomite mine from U.S. Highway 20, is listed as a presentation for a Southeast Area Commission on Transportation meeting on Monday.
JUNTURA — A presentation from Anderson Perry & Associates about paving the Juntura Cutoff Road is included on the agenda for an upcoming meeting of the Southeast Area Commission on Transportation, also known as SEACT. The road connects EP Minerals Diatomite Mine, which is west of Juntura, with U.S. Highway 20, over which trucks transport the mineral to a plant west of Vale to be processed.
The roadway sees frequent heavy truck traffic and, due to that, in 2019 a seven-mile stretch was paved because it was completely falling apart. That project used $6.7 million in state, local and company money to pay for the project.
To keep replacing the road financially feasible, that project utilized a technique for the first time in Oregon. For that, the old asphalt was ground up by a machine. As that was happening, hot oil was injected into the mix, creating a foam which expanded in volume and covered all aggregate. The process binds it together to form a very strong base as it is laid down, allowing traffic to get back on the road right away. Along with 2.5 inches of new pavement added over the base the project was expected to add about 20 years to the life of the road.
The material was said to have about three times the strength of material produced by conventional processes that don’t use foam, according to Anderson Perry & Associates at the time.
Monday’s SEACT meeting will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mountain Time on Monday at the Grant County Regional Airport, 720 Airport Road, John Day, which is an ADA accessible facility.
The public can attend the meeting in person or by phone. To attend telephonically, phone (971) 277-1965, and enter conference ID number 677180268#.
The agenda also includes updates on state, county and city transportation projects and other related topics. Information will be presented by Oregon Department of Transportation officials on traffic counting and traffic data availability, as well as the state’s striping program.
On the regional updates portion of the agenda, is small cities allotment/local projects, current construction projects, 24-27 Statewide Transportation Improvement Plan development, and more.
There also will be an update on the Critical Oregon Airport Relief grant program. The commission is comprised of transportation stakeholders from Malheur, Grant and Harney counties, plus the Burns-Paiute Tribe.
Meetings are open to everyone and time has been set aside for public comments regarding project proposals and other transportation related topics. To schedule time on the agenda, contact Sheri Folsom at (541) 963-3179 or Sheri.Folsom@odot.oregon.gov.
The next meeting of the Southeast Area Commission on Transportation is on Nov. 28 and will be offered virtually from the Ontario District 14 office, 1390 S.E. First Ave.
