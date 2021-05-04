NYSSA
Nyssa’s Rural Road District will start its spring/summer pavement overlay project soon. The project is expected to start May 10 and go through May 21.
Work will begin on Grand Avenue, and continue west from Highway 201, south to Norwood Drive.
Following that, work will be done on Lytle Boulevard, from Enterprise Avenue, south to Sunset Market, then Janeta and Jefferson drives over to Owyhee Avenue.
Detours will be in place around the projects, and the road district will work with local traffic, as needed.
For more information, contact Wes Allison at (208) 739-1895.
