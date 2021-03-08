ADRIAN
Ongoing issues at a popular hot springs, including people trespassing outside of day use hours and criminal activity, are cited as reasons that federal, state and county law enforcement officers will be increasing patrols in the area.
Malheur County Sheriff’s deputies and Oregon State Police troopers will be joining officials from the Bureau of Land Management — Vale District in increasing patrol at Snively Hot Springs day use area along the Owyhee River starting March 19. Additionally, they will be citing individuals found violating site rules or laws governing public lands, which can include using marijuana or being nude.
While marijuana is decriminalized in the state of Oregon, it is still illegal federally, and the hot springs is on federal public land.
According to a news release from the Vale BLM, nudity can be considered causing a hazard or nuisance. Laws regarding nudity in Oregon on public lands are generally lenient so long as it doesn’t make other individuals uncomfortable. As such, nudity is generally banned in more populated areas, including most developed recreation sites, such as campgrounds and day use areas. There are several clothing-optional hot spring sites throughout forest land in Oregon, but they are clearly marked.
“We want to keep the hot springs open for the public to use and enjoy, but if people continue to ignore the rules and engage in criminal behavior, we will have to look at other options,” Malheur Field Manager Pat Ryan said in a news release from the Vale BLM on Monday.
As a day use area, camping is always disallowed in and around the site.
“These rules have been in effect for some time but have been lightly enforced,” said Vale BLM Law Enforcement Ranger Stephanie Cox in the release. “Going forward, we will be strictly enforcing the nighttime closure. Those found in violation will be issued citations for trespassing and/or federal violation notices.”
The BLM reminds that there are other prohibited activities on federal land, including littering, underage drinking and driving under the influence.
“The BLM wants you to enjoy our public lands, but to do so responsibly — pick up your trash, stay on maintained roads and know the rules and possible restrictions before you visit an area,” Malheur County Undersheriff Travis Johnson said.
