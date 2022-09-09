MALHEUR COUNTY — While giving thanks to first responders is a daily exercise for most, September 11 is a day for remembrance, reflection and honoring of the heroes who gave their lives on that day in 2001.
Here is a breakdown of the Patriot Day events happening around the county this year.
Vale
The city of Vale is honoring first responders at the 2nd annual Patriot Day where the community is encouraged to come out to meet local first responders. This event will be held in Wadleigh Park, 300 Main St. S Vale from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
The event is being presented by the city of Vale, Vale Community Coalition, Vale American Legion Post #96 and the Vale Chamber of Commerce and includes a “presentation of colors by the Vale American Legion Post 96” as well as a barbecue where first responders eat free. Live music will be performed by Jim Stewart.
A phone interview with Vale Mayor Tom Vialpando on Sept. 2 revealed that he put in a request for an Air Force flyover to mark the occasion. He said he’s unsure if the flyover will take place, but is hopeful.
“I don’t know if Vale has ever had a flyover,” said Vialpando.
He described how this event is to “recognize all of our first responders.”
An email from Vale city manager Todd Fuller expressed more about some of the activities that are being planned.
“Planning on music, food and lots of socializing. The fire department is also planning on bringing down some equipment to spray water for the kids,” he said.
Nyssa
The city of Nyssa had a full red, white and blue display emblazoned over the city hall building, including a red, white and blue hopscotch board painted on the sidewalk. Nyssa City Manager Jim Maret said in a phone interview on Sept. 8 that preparing the city to honor veterans and first responders with decorations is a project that Nyssa Mayor Betty Holcomb took on herself.
In a follow-up phone interview with Holcomb on Sept. 8, she said that a wind storm the night before on Sept. 7, was responsible for undoing much of the work that went into the display.
She went on to say that despite the inclement weather wreaking havoc on the decorations, the city will honor its first responders and veterans this coming weekend.
Ontario
The 4th annual 9/11 Remembrance ceremony, presented by American Legion Post 67 and Ontario Police and Fire Departments will be held in front of Four Rivers Cultural Center in Ontario at 10:45 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11.
According to an informational release about the event, “all are invited and highly encouraged to attend.”
Scheduled guest speakers to include Ontario Police Chief Michael Iwai, Ontario Fire Chief Terry Leighton and American Legion Department of Oregon 2nd Vice Commander, Daniel Burks.
In a phone interview on Sept. 8, Burks supplied more information about the ceremony saying that other guest speakers were invited to speak and a tentative time slot has been reserved, however it is not known if those speakers will be able to attend.
“Being in their positions, we don’t know if they can come or not,” said Burks.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.