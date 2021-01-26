SALEM
As of Monday, educators — including public and private K-12 educators and staff, early childhood educators and staff, and childcare providers and staff — are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.
Those who work in a public or private K-12 school setting, will be contacted by their respective school district about scheduling a vaccination. Childcare workers will be connected with information about scheduling a vaccine by employers. Employers of childcare workers, or in home-providers will be contacted by their county or other local vaccine partner, which will provide information to schedule vaccines for employers and employees.
Providers may not hear from their county or vaccine partner right away. Working is being done across agencies to develop the systems and structure needed for the vaccination effort.
What to know before scheduling
• Make sure the event or site is open to educators.
• Check to see if an appointment is needed.
• Wear a mask that covers nose and mouth.
• The COVID-19 vaccine will be free and health insurance is not needed.
• Those who receive a vaccination, will get a card that tells when to get the second dose
More information on COVID-19 vaccination for educators and staff is on the OHA COVID-19 webpage including a list of eligible Oregon educators and staff.
Vaccine questions?
There are three new ways Oregonians can get COVID-19 vaccine information.
The best way to get information about the COVID-19 vaccine in Oregon is still to visit the COVID-19 vaccine website, covidvaccine.oregon.gov. It is updated regularly with the latest information on things like who can get a vaccine, when and where.
To get COVID-19 vaccine information:
1. Text ORCOVID to 898211 to get text/SMS updates (English and Spanish only); or
2. Email ORCOVID@211info.org (All languages)
For more information, call the Call Center at 211 or (866) 698-6155 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, including holidays. Please be aware that wait times may be long due to high call volumes.
There is an option to get a call back rather than wait on hold. (Languages spoken: English and Spanish. Free interpretation available for all other languages.).
For TTY, dial 711 and call (866) 698-6155.
