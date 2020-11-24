Partnership provides meals for Thanksgiving: Entities hand out free warm meals on Wednesday

ONTARIO
This Wednesday, Nov. 25, Matsy’s Restaurant will be partnering with Four Rivers Cultural Center to “supply 150 individuals with a warm Thanksgiving meal” from 11 a.m. to noon according to a news release issued from the Cultural Center on Monday evening.
Cultural Center staff members will distribute dinners to “several families” out in front of the Center’s entrance. This effort is being assisted by the Oregon Department of Human Services and “will support 40 families.”
Included in the news release was a description of what each family would be receiving which includes “turkey, cranberry dressing, green beans, mashed potatoes with gravy and dinner rolls.”
The Cultural Center issued a message of thanks at the end of the release to Matsy’s and to Oregon Department of Human Services for the partnership that helped to “provide families with a warm dinner to reign in the holiday.”
