PAYETTE COUNTY — The gas-fired conflict between officials at Eagle-based Citizens Allied for Integrity and Accountability and Snake River Oil and Gas stayed hot through the spring. A lawsuit filed in 2021 by Citizens Allied in the matter of the Barlow 2-14 gas site in Payette made its way to U.S. District Court Judge David Nye on March 20, with Nye ruling in favor of the Idaho Oil and Gas Conservation Commission and Snake River Oil and Gas.

The lawsuit alleged that the state violated its own rules by allowing Snake River Oil and Gas to proceed with drilling of two wells at the Barlow site, with a third well proposed, when originally only one well was approved according to Shelley Brock, president of Citizens Allied.



Clarification

The lawsuit alleged that the state violated its own rules by allowing Snake River Oil and Gas to proceed with drilling of two wells at the Barlow site, with a third well proposed, when originally only one well was approved according to Shelley Brock, president of Citizens Allied. A previous version of this article was unclear.

