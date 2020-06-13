ADA COUNTY — An area man will be spending over a year in custody following a sentencing hearing on Wednesday.
In front of Ada County Judge Peter Barton, Jason Simonsen, of Parma and formerly of New Plymouth, pleaded guilty to to one count of video voyeurism and one count of a no contact order violation.
Per a plea deal, Simonsen had three counts of video voyeurism and one count of intimidating a witness dismissed. Simonsen entered his new plea on April 10, after originally pleading not guilty on all charges on Jan. 29.
For his charges, Simonsen will be spending 300 days in prison, followed by 120 days in Ada County Jail. Simonsen will also be on felony probation until June 10, 2025.
According to the criminal complaint filed by Ada County Prosecuting Attorney Jan Bennetts, Simonsson distributed nude photographs of a woman to four people on Feb. 7.
The criminal complaint alleges that Simonson did so intentionally with “the intent to annoy, terrify, threaten, intimidate, harass, offend, humiliate or degrade” the woman in the images.
The complaint also states that “the image should remain private and when the defendant knew or reasonably should have known that the person depicted in the image did not consent” to the distribution.
For the count of intimidating a witness, the complaint alleges that Simonson did “willfully intimidate, threaten, and/or harass” the woman whose images he distributed.
For the no contact order violation, Simonson allegedly had contact with the woman whose images he distributed. She had a no contact order placed on Simonson, stemming from a domestic violence incident in 2018. Simonson was sentenced to one year in Payette County Jail for violating a previous no contact order on the defendant. The sentencing was on Feb. 7, the same day the criminal complaint alleges the images were distributed.
