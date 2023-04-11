Parks Service swings by to work on Tater Tots Trail plan

This photo from November of 2019 shows an area along the Snake River where the proposed Tater Tots Trail will be. This was taken after city officials did a massive sweep of a homeless encampment, moving many individuals out of the area, which is still widely used as a travel corridor by those experiencing homelessness.

 Photo courtesy city of Ontario

ONTARIO — A National Parks Service charette will be held in Ontario this month to work with the Ontario Tater Tots Trail Ad Hoc Committee on planning. Before they leave, they will present the plan to the community on Saturday afternoon.

The proposed trail is a 3-mile stretch along the Snake River that would start near the city’s water treatment plant and end at the Ontario State Park on the east side of Interstate 84.



