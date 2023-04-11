Parks Service swings by to work on Tater Tots Trail plan

This photo from November of 2019 shows an area along the Snake River where the proposed Tater Tots Trail will be. This was taken after city officials did a massive sweep of a homeless encampment, moving many individuals out of the area, which is still widely used as a travel corridor by those experiencing homelessness.
ONTARIO — A National Parks Service charette will be held in Ontario this month to work with the Ontario Tater Tots Trail Ad Hoc Committee on planning. Before they leave, they will present the plan to the community on Saturday afternoon.
The proposed trail is a 3-mile stretch along the Snake River that would start near the city’s water treatment plant and end at the Ontario State Park on the east side of Interstate 84.
According to information from the National Parks Service, a charette is a “creative, intense, collaborative process that harnesses that talents and energies of designers and others with an interest in the project.”
The ad hoc committee recently conducted an online community survey to find out what people would want in the trail, which will be used for consideration in planning and design.
Assistance with developing a plan is made possible through an in-kind grant from the National Parks Service — Rivers, Trails and Conservation Assistance. The trail itself is estimated to cost about $5 million. The city is seeking a $750,000 grant for the design phase with the hopes that once that is done, more grant money can be found to build the trail.
The public will be invited in on Saturday afternoon for a presentation, which will include at least one member of the Ontario City Council.
The presentation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. in the Collins Gallery, at Four Rivers Cultural Center, 676 S.W. Fifth Ave., Ontario.
For more information, contact the city at (541) 881-3201.
