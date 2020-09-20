ONTARIO
The Ontario Parks Committee held its regular meeting on Thursday night to have a discussion among the members of what its focus should be going forward and what projects are currently being worked on.
However, due to the fact that there were not enough members of the committee present, no votes could be made. Still a meeting was conducted since three members were present.
Chairman David Goldthorpe opened the meeting by informing the group that the walking trail that wraps around Laxson Rotary Park has been paved. When the walking trail was first put in this past June, it consisted of a gravel walkway.
“We’re grateful to the city for the match on that,” said Goldthorpe, referring to the city’s matching program with the parks to assist the Western Treasure Valley Rotary Club in getting the work done for the trail.
The improvements there will remain under a watchful eyes, as Brown confirmed that camera systems are running at all the parks.
Parks and the Community Development Center were among the first areas of the city those cameras were installed when the project was rolled out, according to City Manager Adam Brown.
Goldthorpe brought up one of the newer additions to Optimist Park, showing a picture on his phone to the committee of a bike tire fixing station. He said that this is a good addition to the park and can be very helpful to a bicyclist who gets a flat tire, especially if a bicycle is that person’s only means of transportation.
Goldthorpe added that this was something other parks in Ontario should look at adopting.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.