ONTARIO — While public parks are open throughout Ontario at this time, playground equipment is still off limits due to the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.
“The parks are open, but the kids are supposed to stay off the playground equipment according to the state executive order [regarding reopening amidst the pandemic],” said City Manager Adam Brown in a phone interview this morning. “We are not taking an active role in enforcing it. We’ve put barriers up and are expecting people to exercise their own good judgement.”
While Phase 2 of the reopening plan is expected to kick in on June 5 if all the metrics are met, Brown says he doesn’t know if allowing use of playground equipment will be a part of it.
“They said not to expect a whole lot of difference between phases one and two,” he said.
Brown said he also heard that UV rays are good for killing the virus on surfaces.
The National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine corroborates this, however states that ultraviolet light (UVA and UVB) produced by the sun isn’t strong enough to kill the virus. This is why UVC light, which has a higher energy, is used sometimes to disinfect for water, lab equipment and certain public spaces. However, the same is not true for the skin, which needs protection against the harmful rays.
“It’s awful tempting,” he said of the playground equipment just waiting to be used.
That’s why there is still a barrier around a recently finished project at Lions Park: an upgrade to the playground.
This upgrade included new playground equipment, and City of Ontario and Jacobs were instrumental in helping with the planning and installation of the new equipment.
Many entities helped fund this first phase of the Lions Park Improvement, which was dedicated to the memory of Margaret L. Hatt who is survived by her husband, and Lion of 50 years, Don Hatt. “The Ontario Lions Club is hopeful in executing the next few phases of the project to provide quality outdoor recreation to our community,” reads a news release from Ontario Lions Club President Shawn C. Reynolds about the project.
Despite children not being able to use the playground during the pandemic, those involved in the Lions Park improvement project still wanted to see it come to fruition.
“We wanted it to be there for kids when it was able to open,” Brown said.
For the project, the City of Ontario put forth $10,000, which was matched by the Lions Club after they went out for funding, he said.
In the current fiscal year, the city has a match for Laxson Rotary Park, Lions and the Kiwanis Club. He said a plan was just approved for Rotarians to start working on a walking path around Laxson. In addition, Kiwanians were wanting to do a futsal court, he said, but added that there wasn’t enough funding to do that yet. So for now, they are going to go with a dog run at Beck-Kiwanis, which Brown says, will be a little bit bigger than the other two dog parks located at Lanterman Kiwanis Park and Ontario Lions Park.
Brown said the city has allocated more match money in next year’s budget for work with the civic groups on their respective parks.
