ONTARIO — Lion’s Park in Ontario is receiving some extra attention as of late. These upgrades are part of the City’s Strategic Plan, which includes beautification and lifestyle as two of its five goals.
Improving Lion’s Park has been an ongoing project since November of 2019, when the roof of the picnic shelter was replaced, along with a new concrete pad and accompanying sidewalk.
In an email response sent on Wednesday morning regarding the renovations, Ontario City Manager Adam Brown confirmed that the dog park in Lion’s Park has been completed and explained more about the project.
“Public works is installing new playground equipment that was purchased through the partnership with the Lions Club,” said Brown.
Ontario Public Works Director Cliff Leeper, in an email message on Wednesday afternoon, provided more details about other upgrades that are being done by crews from Jacobs, Ontario’s Public Works department.
“Staff excavated and started putting the new play equipment together. It’s a work in progress, we did not remove any of the older playground equipment,” explained Leeper.
“We should be finished with the assembly by the end of the week and then we will place pea gravel in the area.”
