Recreation Park bathrooms get a ribbon cutting Leslie Thompson Argus Observer Apr 2, 2023 ONTARIO — Those who attend a ribbon cutting for the remodeled bathrooms at Beck-Kiwanis park this month will get use the facility immediately afterward should they need to.Ontario City Manager Dan Cummings told members of the Ontario City Council at its meeting on March 28 that it has taken the city three years to put the money together to get the bathroom upgraded. He urged Mayor Deborah Folden, Council President John Kirby and any other members of the council, as well as the general public, to join up city officials at 11 a.m. April 11 for the ribbon cutting. One suggestion made was to cut toilet paper, rather than the customary red ribbon that typically gets cut with over-sized scissors when the Ontario Area Chamber of Commerce conducts them. Councilor Sam Baker urged Cummings to invite former Councilor Michael Braden and let him wield the scissors."He was very instrumental in the funding," Baker said. The bathroom remodel includes a new roof, ADA sidewalks, fixtures in each restroom and lighting. Other improvements will include new plants along the new sidewalks.
