Park bathrooms get a ribbon cutting

Beck-Kiwanis Park undergoes a remodel

 Griffin Hewitt file, Argus Observer

ONTARIO — Those who attend a ribbon cutting for the remodeled bathrooms at Beck-Kiwanis park this month will get use the facility immediately afterward should they need to.

Ontario City Manager Dan Cummings told members of the Ontario City Council at its meeting on March 28 that it has taken the city three years to put the money together to get the bathroom upgraded. 



