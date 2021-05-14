Parents protest alleged ongoing bullying at Fruitland Middle School

FRUITLAND
Since Tuesday morning, Fruitland Middle School has been the site of an ongoing anti-bullying protest organized by parent Iris May, whose son was the alleged victim of bullying by other students at the school.
May spoke to the newspaper in a phone interview on Wednesday and explained why parents have been protesting at the school and plan to continue to do so.
“We don’t want our kids hurting anymore, they don’t want to go to school,” she said.
She said that she had “repeatedly gone to the principal,” in addition to trying to reach out to the superintendent, in regard to her child being bullied by other students and “nothing was ever done.”
May said that she was not offered an option or a form to submit a formal complaint in writing per the school district’s policy.
She said this protest is to “help the children be heard.”
May said parents plan to continue protests until they heard something from the administration.
During a protest on Thursday, the Argus spoke with May and other concerned parents, including Tom Overstreet and Amy Mayberry to learn more.
All three of the parents said they, too, were bullied at school when they were kids.
“You take smart kids, they go to grade school and they do really good, all of a sudden they get into these middle schools where these little punks are, They start getting bullied, all of a sudden these kids don’t like school no more!” said Overstreet. “They don’t wanna study no more, they’re afraid to admit it, half of them! They just lose interest in school, that goes to haunt them the rest of their life. And that’s all it takes, just a bunch of bullies like this.”
Overstreet said that he has seen social media comments that suggest bullying has been a problem in Fruitland schools for a long time.
“[School officials’] response is, ‘We talk to the kids,’ and nothing happens! They can do something about it … they know who their bullies are here, there’s no big secret here.”
“We’re just fed up with the bullying, we’re fed up with every time we go to the principal he says, ‘We’ll talk to them,’” said May. “That’s all that ever is … No one’s ever punished.”
She alleged a new bullying incident took place in a bathroom on campus on Wednesday and that a child who is handicapped has also been bullied.
“It’s sad because these kids, they already struggle enough with school. I feel like there’s favoritism going on and there shouldn’t be any favoritism. Everybody should be treated equally.The principal, I’ve been in, I’ve talked to him many times in the last three years about my son. So far I’ve had so many parents just telling me their stories, and it’s sad. It’s sad to hear that there are so many stories … in just one school, and it needs to stop.”
May said she’s not sending her son to school at the moment, due to a rumor she heard on Mother’s Day of a gun being brought on campus.
Upon hearing this, the newspaper followed up with Fruitland Police Chief JD Huff on Thursday afternoon to see whether his office had handled anything regarding a gun on campus or bullying at schools. He is out of the office until next week, but responded to his voicemail message with the following email.
“We have had NO situations involving guns or a gun at the Fruitland Schools. I have had NO direct complaints by parents in regard to bullying at the Fruitland Schools,” Huff wrote.
May said that she believes expulsion to be appropriate in the case of her son’s bullies.
“Obviously, they’re not fit to be in society if they sit there bullying, correct? If they don’t fit in society, then they’re not fit to be in public school,” she said.
Mayberry said the landscape surrounding mass shooting incidents is a major factor in the effort to stop bullying at the school.
“I don’t want my community to be a victim of a mass shooting,” she said. “I was part of a community in Oregon, Roseburg, that was a victim of mass shooting because of bullying. Several years ago, I lost a little girl, one of my daughter’s best friends [to] a mass shooting because of bullying. And to me, it’s unnecessary!”
Mayberry cited self-esteem issues as being a stumbling block for victims, which often results in victims becoming abusers themselves.
“I was bullied my whole entire school career, because my dad was a policeman … in California, and I had to fight my way through,” she said. “That never leaves you. When you get bullied so bad and you don’t want to go to school and you’re afraid to go to school, it’s a problem. And if nobody listens, no behavior changes!”
A request for comment from Fruitland Middle School Principal Shane Burrup was declined, and multiple requests for comment from Fruitland School District Superintendent Lyle Bayley have not been returned.
The Fruitland School District does have policies regarding bullying, including an awareness week that has been in place for many years.
Police No. 512.2, related to hazing, harassment, intimidation, bullying and menacing, states outlines what violations of that policy are, as well as complaint procedures, stating that “all complaints will be promptly investigated.” Then lists steps, including what the complainant can do if not satisfied, including an appeal process.
