Parents as Teachers host Roll and Read on Sept. 17 at Payette library

This artwork appears on a flyer promoting a Roll & Read event at the Payette Public Library from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday.

PAYETTE — On the heels of the annual Storytime event in Ontario, in which area kindergarteners go to one place where books are read to them by community leaders and they get free books, is Roll and Read. The event, put on by Parents as Teachers, based out of Southwest District Health’s Caldwell office, unfolds in front of the Payette Public Library from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday.

Parents are urged to take their toddler-age children to the event, and walk, bike, skate, push a stroller or pull a wagon around to various reading stations, which will be set up, according to Patty Kennings, who is a member of the parenting program.



