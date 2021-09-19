NYSSA — The Nyssa Elementary PTO is hosting its annual school carnival from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Nyssa Elementary MacHall.
All children are welcome, and and wrist bands for access to unlimited games will be sold in advance by Nyssa Elementary School students for $10, and will be available at the door for $15.
Tickets will also be available for $1 each, with one needed per game booth. Tickets will also be needed to purchase food and beverages.
A silent auction is also planned during the carnival.
Naomi Rich, a member of the PTO says that the carnival is really an event for the kids, teachers and community to gather outside of the school setting, adding that not a lot of money is typically made.
“Yet what we do make goes into the general fund for field trips, equipment the school needs, each grade gets an allotted amount of funds they can spend each year, we fund the Christmas gifts that the kids make for their parents, we purchase meals and gifts for the teacher for appreciation week and conference week,” according to an email from Rich. “We do have sponsors for the T-shirts and we raffle off around 110 shirts to students, give shirts to teachers who help, and give the rest for prizes to students. We just love watching the kids have fun!”
The elementary school is at 809 Bower Ave.
For more information about the carnival or about the many ways to volunteer for the parent-teacher organization for the 2021-22 school year, visit the Nyssa Elementary PTO’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/nyssapto or email nyssapto@gmail.com.
