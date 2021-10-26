WEISER — A Weiser parent group arranged a news conference on Monday, issuing a release to media throughout the region that alleged students at Weiser High School “were exposed to pornographic, salacious, and obscene material made available to them, between Sept. 20-24,” and that the school board and administration “failed to act” on the situation.
The news release from Power2Parent Union named the teacher that distributed the material in question but did not further reference what that material was. In a Monday news release from Weiser School District Superintendent Wade Wilson, he clarified that the material was a poem titled “Howl,” by Allen Ginsberg, which was presented in a creative writing class.
The poem does have “language and content that is inconsistent with the materials approved for use” by the district, Wilson stated, adding that it “was not and would not have been” approved for use in the district.”
The group states that the material was distributed without parental consent, and that by the group’s own interpretation of Idaho Statute, Title 18, Chapter 15, allege it was a criminal act. The group also alleges the school is required to report such a matter to law enforcement.
According to the parent group, a letter was sent to parents Oct. 18 from Weiser Principal David Davies, who told them he was first made aware of the situation Oct. 1 and that an investigation had wrapped up Oct. 15. He further stated that personnel matters could not be released, saying that it had been handled in accordance with district policies. Wilson reiterated this in his news release, stating that after it was brought to the attention of administration, an investigation was completed with appropriate steps taken to ensure future compliance, “as is the case with all concerns.”
Wilson noted that in this case, parents were also notified.
