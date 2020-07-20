ONTARIO — The novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic has put a halt to countless events and activities this year, and it is being pointed to again as the cause for two more local events and a major improvement project that were in the works for this year by Revitalize Ontario. The events were canceled due to state mandates in place to minimize the spread of the virus, and grant funding for a big project that was planned dried up due to COVID-19.
Charlotte Fugate, president of Revitalize Ontario, provided an update about the changes which came late last week.
Tater Tot Festival on hold
The two-day festival slated for mid-September has been put on hold for one more year. The event was to celebrate the invention of the iconic potato nugget, originally created at Ore-Ida Foods in Ontario. It’s successor, Kraft-Heinz, had granted $50,000 to Revitalize Ontario, to help organize the event. Revitalize Ontario had sought other grants and sponsors, initially hoping to have about $75,000 to put on a memorable event. This was to include a tater tot cook-off with part of the initial competition slated to take place this month.
The decision to cancel the event was made at the Revitalize Ontario Board of Directors meeting on July 14, according to Fugate.
After reaching out to sponsors and participants to let them know, Fugate sent a news release to local newspapers stating that the board’s decision was unanimous.
“We had been holding off on that decision, hoping the COVID-19 pandemic would lessen this summer,” states the release.
But with the mandates in place for indoor and outdoor social gatherings and Gov. Kate Brown extending her state of emergency into September, the board had no choice.
“We regret that we have to take this action, but felt it prudent that we not proceed with the event,” reads the release. “We will be back in 2021, Sept. 17th & 18th, celebrating the invention of the Tater Tot by the Grigg brothers …,” as well as to showcase Kraft Heinz as a major employer and community supporter.
With an event management firm having been hired for the festival and more time to plan it now, Fugate asks supporters to extend their support, assuring them “we will make this event more spectacular in the coming year.”
Chocolate and Wine walk on hold, too
This year would have been the fifth rendition of Revitalize Ontario’s Chocolate and Wine Walk in downtown Ontario. At its July 14 meeting, the Revitalize board also opted to cancel the Chocolate & Wine Walk.
Each year since it’s inception, more and more people have bought tickets for the fundraiser, during which attendees stroll through downtown Ontario, stop in at local businesses and sample local wines paired with local chocolate. In 2020, 150 tickets were sold for the event which had 25 participating businesses, 2,976 chocolates and seven cases of wine.
Money raised from the walks funds assorted projects and events, such as the Ring of Fire Festival put on by Revitalize Ontario in August of 2017 for the total solar eclipse.
No Gateway Arch as funds dry up
This Gateway Arch that was to read “1884 Historic Ontario” and was to span East Idaho Avenue will also not come to fruition this year.
Revitalize Ontario had planned to apply for a Travel Oregon Grant in June for $100,000 for that project, but the agency cancelled the funds to help support the pandemic.
“Hopefully that will be reintroduced in 2021," said Fugate.
As far as grant funding goes, which is how Revitalize Ontario gets most of its projects off the ground, the pickings are slim right now.
“Most of the funds have dried up, unless you qualify for a specific ask which the state is defining,” Fugate wrote.
City is ‘finally making progress’
However, she said City Manager Adam Brown is “doing such a great job with the funds made available to improve our community,” and is putting revenue from sales of goods at marijuana dispensaries to good use.
“I have lived in Ontario for 26 years and this is the first time the city has made aesthetic improvements other than cleaning up weeds. Some of my family lives in Portland and complained about what has happened there. She asked where all the marijuana money goes in Portland? Couldn't answer her. I know we have benefited locally with the furnishing in the downtown, benches, trash cans and future art projects, splash pad, more flowers, wayfinding project and park improvements,” Fugate wrote. “We talk about community pride, you have to have something to be proud of. We are finally making progress. It has been amazing to see what a little bit of money can accomplish.
What’s next
Up next, Revitalize Ontario will be completing the installation of art wraps for its utility box art project.
The wraps of the utility boxes should be starting up in the next couple two to three weeks, Fugate confirmed in a phone call today.
There will be eight boxes owned by the City of Ontario wrapped in total. Finalists were selected from 64 entries submitted by 35 artists, according to Pam Helfrich, chairwoman for the project.
“The committee had a very difficult time deciding, since there were so many wonderful entries, but were limited to just eight selections,” wrote Helfrich in an email. “We all wished we could have chosen more.”
