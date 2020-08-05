ONTARIO — An email statement received on Monday afternoon made the announcement that the Palmer Healing Rose Test Garden and Museum was “granted official tax-exempt, 501(c)3 status.”
The statement was sent from Lisa Miller, one of the minds behind the Garden.
“The official tax-exempt status allows us to move forward with creating a business plan that clarifies ownership responsibilities and establishes goals with operational guidelines going forward. The corporation will need to open a bank account for accepting donations and paying expenses. And we’ll need to formalize the roles and functions of advisory board members,” reads the statement.
Another one of the minds behind the Garden is Mike Miller, who has been working on this project for approximately two years.
When the Argus spoke with Miller, local horticulturist and volunteer curator at Four Rivers Cultural Center’s Hikaru Mizu Japanese Garden, back in January, he was prepping the grounds at the Palmer residence on the corner of Southwest Second Avenue and Southwest 10th Street in Ontario for the TVCC Garden Tour, which took place in May. The Palmer Garden was one of six stops on the tour this year.
