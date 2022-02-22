Owyhee Grocery

Owyhee Grocery owner Tyler Simpson ,right, and his father Jimmy Simpson at the Owyhee Grocery located in Nyssa at 2499 OR-201.

 Photo courtesy of Desert Gypsy Media & Productions

MALHEUR COUNTY —Owyhee Grocery has been in the Simpson-Sweet family for 40 years and is now in the capable hands of Tyler Simpson who say, “It has been an honor to grow up in this grocery store and to watch it expand over the last few years. You don’t find too many third-generation family businesses left out there and to have this incredible opportunity to take this one over is extremely exciting.”

Simpson recently shared that he is getting licenses for the lottery and liquor, will be expanding the RV park which will offer 16 full hook-ups, and opening a beer bar featuring local taps.

“The continued success of Owyhee Grocery is a testament to the outstanding business acumen of the Simpson family. This store is very important to the community of Nyssa and the surrounding area. We wish Tyler the best as he continues the tradition of his family, and Malheur County Economic Development stands ready to provide continued assistance,” said Greg Smith, Director of Malheur County Economic Development.

Simpson adds, “I have many big plans for this business that I am excited to share with everyone in the near future. All that I can ask for is this loving community’s continued support. Without our customers we would not be here today! Thank you!”

Owyhee Grocery is located in Nyssa at 2499 OR-201 and will be moving to their summer hours soon which are 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday thru Saturday and Sunday 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

