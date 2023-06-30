Owners of locally owned fireworks stand ring in 20 years with customer appreciation days

Carrie Draper, left, and her daughter, Jackie Frazier, pause for a photo inside their fireworks stand on June 27. Draper says this year, in celebration of the 20th anniversary of the stand, they are hosting customer appreciation days from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 1-4. Customers can come in during that time to enjoy free hot dogs and to enter to win free fireworks (see stand for details). The stand donates some of its proceeds to a local nonprofit in need each year.
PAYETTE — A locally owned fireworks stand will be celebrating its 20th anniversary this year and will be hosting customer appreciation days from Saturday to Tuesday. Customers are urged to stop in and enjoy free hot dogs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. each of those days.
The stand is operated by Carrie Draper and family and Jackie Frazier and family, out of Payette. Each year they take some of the proceeds and donate it to local nonprofits.
“We take proceeds and donate to multiple things in the area,” she said.
This includes contributing to such endeavors as dog rescues, scholarship funds, Meals on Wheels, Miracle Field, a nonprofit dance studio, funds for cancer patients which is “always a need around here,” and the FA club. They’ve also helped out local food banks by having people drop donations of non-perishable goods in exchange for some fireworks.
Draper said over the years there weren’t really any challenges running the stand, “other than when COVID-19 hit.” The historic pandemic, which shuttered business across the nation in March of 2020, is still having a ripple effect on supplies.
During the onset of the pandemic, prices went up and the supply and demand was “different,” Draper said.
“Now there are things we can’t get,” she said. “Luckily, we got our items this year.”
Draper said it was a close miss though, with the cargo ship barely making it on time.
When asked what has been the most rewarding aspect of working at the stand over the years, Draper said it’s when people pay it forward.
“It’s been where you find someone come in and buy, and then they see someone who might not be able to afford and have bought fireworks for them,” she said, noting, it’s happened “in the past few years, particularly.”
Presenting a nonprofit with some funds is also rewarding, Draper said.
The stand in the same spot it’s been for the past two decades at 1591 S. 15th off U.S. Highway 95.
“We’re out in the big white tent, with no air-conditioning,” Draper said. “It’s been a hot 20 years.”
The same is expected this year now through the Fourth of July. The weather forecast is in the high 90s from now through the holiday and is expected to reach the triple-digit mark for the first time this year on Saturday.
The stand is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day except July 3-4, when it remains open for longer hours for last-minute shoppers.
In addition to free hotdogs for customers this year, to celebrate the 20-year mark Draper said they will be giving away free fireworks, with chances to win earned by purchasing a specific dollar amount of fireworks. Visit the stand for more details.
