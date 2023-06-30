Owners of locally owned fireworks stand ring in 20 years with customer appreciation days

Carrie Draper, left, and her daughter, Jackie Frazier, pause for a photo inside their fireworks stand on June 27. Draper says this year, in celebration of the 20th anniversary of the stand, they are hosting customer appreciation days from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 1-4. Customers can come in during that time to enjoy free hot dogs and to enter to win free fireworks (see stand for details). The stand donates some of its proceeds to a local nonprofit in need each year.

 Corey Evan | Argus Observer

PAYETTE — A locally owned fireworks stand will be celebrating its 20th anniversary this year and will be hosting customer appreciation days from Saturday to Tuesday. Customers are urged to stop in and enjoy free hot dogs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. each of those days.

The stand is operated by Carrie Draper and family and Jackie Frazier and family, out of Payette. Each year they take some of the proceeds and donate it to local nonprofits.



