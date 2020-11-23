Owner OK’s removal of plant near reload site

NYSSA
Officials of the Malheur County Economic Development Corporation and others working toward the development of the Treasure Valley Reload Center are working to finalize some of the issues regarding the placement the proposed facility.
During a phone meeting of the Development Corporation board on Nov. 17, Greg Smith, officer to the board, said permission from the owner has been received for the removal of an old rendering plant which sits on Union Pacific right-of-way.
That removal opens up the way for some to the rail facility which will service the reload center.
Additionally, Smith said he has been work with the Nyssa Road District and the rail engineering consultants on the project to apply to Oregon Department of Transportation for a rail crossing improvement on Gamble Island Road.
Smith reported there is interest by an agriculture-based company in learning what potential opportunities there might be in locating at the reload center site.
A meeting of the county planning commission on Thursday was in regards to the partitioning of the land for reload center between what would be used for the center and land that is being proposed for other industrial development.
