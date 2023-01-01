Owens drafts bill to grab $4.5M in lotto bonds for rec center

This conceptual rendering from architectural firm Design West out of Meridian was one of six released a year ago that show what the finished Ontario Community Recreation Center is to look like when it is completed.

 Courtesy Ontario Recreation District

ONTARIO — When Andrew Maeda, Ontario Recreation District executive director, paid a visit to Vale City Council’s Dec. 13 meeting, he had just been to Ontario City Council’s meeting that same night. His presentations were for the purpose of garnering support from the surrounding communities for what the District has on the horizon as it relates to Legislative Concept 1465, a measure supporting the Ontario Recreation District’s effort to expand its footprint locally. The potential funding is proposed to come through the authorization of issuance of lottery bonds for the Ontario Community Recreation Center “in an amount that produces $4.5 million in net proceeds” according to the draft of LC 1465.

The Ontario City Council passed its resolution of support for LC-1465. In the resolution’s language it is stated that the city’s support is for “the purposes of improving access to physical activity, a safe community space, and direct and indirect social services that will enhance the economic viability of the region, create jobs and improve the quality of life for the community.”



