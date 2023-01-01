Owens drafts bill to grab $4.5M in lotto bonds for rec center

This conceptual rendering from architectural firm Design West out of Meridian was one of six released a year ago that show what the finished Ontario Community Recreation Center is to look like when it is completed.
ONTARIO — When Andrew Maeda, Ontario Recreation District executive director, paid a visit to Vale City Council’s Dec. 13 meeting, he had just been to Ontario City Council’s meeting that same night. His presentations were for the purpose of garnering support from the surrounding communities for what the District has on the horizon as it relates to Legislative Concept 1465, a measure supporting the Ontario Recreation District’s effort to expand its footprint locally. The potential funding is proposed to come through the authorization of issuance of lottery bonds for the Ontario Community Recreation Center “in an amount that produces $4.5 million in net proceeds” according to the draft of LC 1465.
The Ontario City Council passed its resolution of support for LC-1465. In the resolution’s language it is stated that the city’s support is for “the purposes of improving access to physical activity, a safe community space, and direct and indirect social services that will enhance the economic viability of the region, create jobs and improve the quality of life for the community.”
One of the projects that the Ontario Recreation District is planning to open is a peer center. The aim is that it will serve as a social hub for middle school children and high-schoolers, with Maeda noting youth can benefit from having a structured outlet such as this one.
According to information found on oregon.gov, a legislative concept “is the draft idea for legislation before it is introduced as a bill or other type of legislative measure.”
Maeda was seeking a “resolution of support” from the council. He said in a follow-up interview on Dec. 22 that the Vale City Council is “one of 30 entities” that he is currently in contact with to obtain a resolution of support.
“And that resolution of support is nothing more than a glorified letter of support,” explained Maeda, “It makes it a little more official, though, to have these entities vote and pass a resolution of support for our project rather than just write and sign a letter of support and send it in.”
He said that “we have a legislative concept submitted to the state this year sponsored by [District 60 Rep. Mark Owens, R-Harney County]” and as such, the legislative concept is slated for the 2023 legislative session, which begins in January.
“I am hopeful we can guide it through the '23 legislative session,” said Owens.
In an email from the lawmaker received on Dec. 23, he said he first found out about the concept from Ontario City Councilor Eddie Melendrez, who had reached out to him about it.
Owens had asked Melendrez what “would be a priority” to him as it relates to the community and he shared this concept.
Melendrez shared more details about this meeting with Owens in an email received on Dec. 23.
“We had a great conversation about Ontario and its wellbeing. Rep. Owens was very caring about what support we needed in Ontario. While I mentioned a few like our unhoused, substance abuse, our debt to PERS, I stated a major issue to help our youth and community was to get the pool back open,” he said.
The peer center, he noted, is included in the Recreation District’s development phases, which also includes the aquatic center and the new proposed swimming pool which Maeda said has $1.4 million saved to go toward it.
He said that a peer center can be a focal point of providing access to outreach programs and services in addition to interacting with members of the community and being exposed to different professions through internship experiences from a partnership with Oregon Youth Corps.
Maeda said that this is “a critical age” and that community intervention such as this can “impact lives.” He said that there are children in the community that experience “some unsupervised time” between coming home from school and when parents arrive home from work. This space of time is one that can be utilized to encourage healthy interactions and stay out of trouble, he indicated.
Maeda said that a space such as this would allow local youth to “take more ownership” of their home and “take more pride in our community.”
He went on to say that the vision for the Ontario Recreation District is to be “not just Ontario exclusive” and to extend services to be “more than just a fancy recreation center.”
