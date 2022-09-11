Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

ONTARIO — Bringing Ontario Police Department’s room up-to-date with best industry practices has been an undertaking that stretches back more than a year. And, even though tens of thousands of items could take a couple of years to purge, the final security update is expected to be in place in the near future. The new tracking software was said to be about a month out during a tour of the new space on Aug. 31.

“Think of it as puzzle pieces of improvement,” said Lt. Jason Cooper, who has been on special assignment to get the evidence room organized since interim chief Steve Bartol’s last day in mid-May.



Tags

Load comments