ONTARIO
Malheur County Health Department has recently rolled out a new program earlier this year as a way to connect vulnerable populations, such as the homeless, with services and support groups that can benefit them.
The addition of three sharps disposal containers, two in Ontario and one in Vale, are part of what are called “harm reduction” measures the Department is instituting locally.
In a socially distanced interview at Malheur County Health Department with Peer Recovery Mentors Hannah Roy and Cesar Perales, the Argus learned more about the Department’s outreach efforts.
Perales said that the Department is looking to eventually have one sharps container in every region of the city of Ontario. He also said that they are looking into the idea of having a 24-hour sharps disposal container on site at Malheur County Health Department.
Walk-Thru Wednesday
Perales and Roy also talked about a weekly program facilitated by the health department called “Walk-Thru Wednesday.” This is a “harm reduction” event that happens each Wednesday in Mallard’s Grocery parking lot.
This ongoing event started back at the end of March, Perales said. He continued by saying that this will be something that continues “even through the winter.”
What can people expect when they visit a Walk-Thru Wednesday? Perales and Roy explained that because this event is for the purpose of harm reduction, some of the items that are given out include: masks, clean syringes, condoms, little sharps containers, hygiene kits and naloxone, a medication that counteracts the effects of opioids.
“You never know with fentanyl around,” said Perales.
He said that at these weekly events, staff from the health department will also be doing rapid Hepatitis C testing.
Perales also said how helpful it is when community partners are willing to participate in harm reduction events such as Walk-Thru Wednesday and how Shannon Aguiar, owner of Mallard’s Grocery, is “so great for letting us set up in the parking lot.”
In a phone interview conducted on Thursday afternoon, Aguiar said that when the health department approached her, she had no problems with them doing this weekly program in the parking lot.
“I have no problem, I provide the space, they set all their stuff up,” she said.
Aguiar went on to say that most people “don’t understand needle exchange, they hear the word ‘needle’ and immediately think ‘drug addict’ without considering that perhaps some people have other reasons to drop off medical waste in the sharps containers.
“We need to help out the community any way we can,” stated Aguiar.
Another important aspect to note for Walk-Thru Wednesdays is that health department staff will be present to answer questions and give information about how to sign up for services.
“We’re just building momentum, pushing through the pandemic. We want people to know about peer services,” stated Roy.
Oregon’s substance use ‘syndemic’
A document provided by the health department that presents the data related to the state of Oregon’s rates of infection related to use of drugs, such as opioid abuse and methamphetamine use, resulting in what is called a “syndemic.” This term is defined by the health department document as “when two or more epidemics occur at the same time and interact to intensify burden in a population.”
Malheur County’s vulnerability score, according to the document, was the state’s fourth highest “indicating a high risk for an IDU [intravenous drug use]-related outbreak of infectious disease.”
