VALE
Vale Mayor Mike McLaughlin signed off on his last Vale Council meeting in that office on Tuesday evening, after serving six terms. It was his 264 meeting, he said. “I haven’t missed very meetings.”
McLaughlin congratulated Tom Vialpando, who will become Vale’s new mayor in January, for his win in the November General Election and offered to help in any way he could. “I’m not going anywhere,” he said.
McLaughlin then received a round of “thank you,” from council members and staff as the meeting came to a close.
Councilor Monty Bixby recounted having McLaughlin as a coach and then having served with him as mayor and council member.
