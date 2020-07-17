ONTARIO — Another local facility has been added to the list of outbreaks being reported by Oregon Health Authority.
This time it’s Kraft Heinz, a local food processor, which has had six employees test positive for the novel coronavirus COVID-19. The OHA released its weekly update on Wednesday, with the data showing numbers up to July 12. Businesses in Oregon that are added to the OHA’s outbreak report are those with at least five employees that test positive for the virus.
According to Michael Mullen, Kraft Heinz’s SVP of Corporate Affairs, the employees in the Ontario facility that have tested positive for the virus are in self-quarantine at home.
“We have taken all necessary steps to identify and notify individuals who worked closely with the employees,” Mullen said. “We also have taken several proactive measures to ensure the wellbeing of our people and to help reduce the risk of virus exposure or transmission.”
Mullen added that Kraft Heinz held a deep cleaning of the facility from June 30 to July 8, which was a “planned sanitation shutdown.”
The Kraft Heinz facility in Ontario has 730 employees, Mullen said. He added that all employees are provided face coverings.
The Kraft Heinz outbreak follows in the wake of other businesses having been listed for positive cases of COVID-19.
Brookdale Assisted Living, Snake River Correctional Institute and Oregon Child Development (Nyssa branch) have all been listed previously.