ONTARIO — Chloe Zinda, a student at Oregon State University from McMinnville, was the winner of the $1 million “Take Your Shot Oregon” lottery conducted among people in the state who had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
Additional winners will be announced over the next few weeks, including a winner of $10,000 in each county of the state and winners of five $100,000 scholarships, as well as other prizes.
Zinda was introduced at a press conference by Gov. Kate Brown, which also included Pat Allen, director the Oregon Health Authority, who said 2.4 million Oregonians had received at least one dose of a vaccine making it 18th in the nation. Oregon had reached the 70% vaccination rate. Allen said Oregon’s seven-day average for COVID hospitalizations was down to 170.
Brown said Oregon is 12th in the nation for double vaccinations.
Speaking during the news conference Zinda shared that one of her main reasons for getting vaccinated was that she is a part-time swimming instructor.
The drawings were conducted June 28 and Barry Pack, Oregon Lottery Director, said the Lottery staff performed more than 140 random drawings to get the winners.
