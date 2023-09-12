ONTARIO — “I’ve been dying to meet all of you. You all do amazing work, which is absolutely what OSU is all about.”

Oregon State University President Jayathi Murthy said this to attendees of an intimate gathering Monday morning at the Malheur Experiment Station in Ontario. She traveled across the state to visit with staff and tour the facility the day after celebrating her one-year anniversary at the helm of the Corvallis-based university.



