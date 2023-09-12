ONTARIO — “I’ve been dying to meet all of you. You all do amazing work, which is absolutely what OSU is all about.”
Oregon State University President Jayathi Murthy said this to attendees of an intimate gathering Monday morning at the Malheur Experiment Station in Ontario. She traveled across the state to visit with staff and tour the facility the day after celebrating her one-year anniversary at the helm of the Corvallis-based university.
“I want us to be tightly connected together,” she told attendees.
Murthy said the past year has been one of learning and many conversations. From that, a strategic plan has developed. It will be presented to the OSU Board of Trustees at the end of October. If approved, it will kick off in January of 2024.
“I need your blessing,” she told the group, which included Grant Kitamura, who serves on that board.
He was appointed to an at-large position earlier this year by Gov. Tina Kotek. His term, which was confirmed by the Oregon Senate, will go through June of 2027.
Murthy said there are three main pillars of the strategic plan. The highest among these is student access and success, followed by “really sharpening our stand as a research institute,” and the third is to “connect deeply to our communities,” through such means as workforce and economic development.
“You’re doing some of that here,” Murthy said.
She said the university had $480 million worth of research funding last year.
“That’s a good number for a university with no medical school,” Murthy said. “We’re capable of doing so much more.”
Enrollment is doing “really well,” with final numbers not available yet, but early data indicating an overall uptick.
“Freshmen enrollment is seriously up,” she said, creating the need to solve the problem of “where do we put all the young people.”
While e-campus enrollment is high, there is still a need to increase the number of dorms, Murthy said.
“This is a very good burden at a time when many universities and community colleges have seen a decline,” she said, noting that 42% of students at OSU transferred there from community colleges.
Higher ed connection
Director Stuart Reitz said the Experiment Station provides education and internship opportunities as a way to help make the community more vibrant. There is a strong connection with Treasure Valley Community College, with many of the students in agriculture programs working at the station and a number going on to OSU. Collaborations with TVCC have included guest lectures on campus as well as allowing students who work at the station during the summer to stay in the dorms.
“That connection is really important for us,” Murthy said, noting that OSU has dual enrollment opportunities at every community college in Oregon.
“It’s really a good pathway for our students,” she said.
She added that work is being done for transfer packages so students do not lose time when they transfer due to requirements that “are not clearly defined.” In an example, she said credits from a math class at TVCC may not transfer to OSU.
“We’re working to clean that up,” Murthy said.
Simonich commented that of the 11 stations OSU has, Malheur Experiment Station “does a good job with students.”
“It illustrates the power of the experiment station, because you are in the community,” she said.
When it came to attracting more students to get involved with ag science, Simonich said, “This is not your great-grandfather's college of science.” There are many opportunities for related education in science, engineering, technology and math, she said.
PAC-12 stance
When it came to the hot topic of the PAC-12 conference issue, “or PAC-2” as some attendees said, Murthy briefly touched on the situation regarding 10 schools giving notice they are leaving for other conferences. She said the legal battle over a restraining order requested would allow the two remaining members, Oregon State and Washington State, to “keep control of the PAC-12.”
The university’s focus is on “student athletes and their health and well-being and not signing up for crazy travel schedules for a few extra bucks.”
“Our stand is the folks who are leaving have no right to determine our future. The folks that remain are the only ones who have a right,” she said.
Murthy said even though she had been speaking endlessly about PAC-12 for the past month, “OSU is so much more than that.” She said while the football team is a top 16 team this year, non-revenue sports also matter.
What the station does
During a roundtable of introductions, Murthy met staff, interns and local citizens who are connected to the station through advisory boards, including agriculture producers. Staci Simonich, dean of OSU’s College of Agricultural Sciences, was also in attendance, as were other officials from the university who had traveled with Murthy.
In an overview, Reitz said it was established in 1942, because everyone wanted to know how to grow sugar beets.
“For Malheur County, agriculture is the economic backbone of this community,” Reitz said.
He talked about the work done there, including onion research, noting that the “high-input crop” can be very valuable for producers in some years.
“This area is the largest onion production region in the country,” he said.
When it comes to pest management for weeds and insects, Reitz said it was key to point out that “this part of Oregon is a desert.” As such, they are trying to find ways to make the best use of water as possible.
“I am keen to continue those kinds of opportunities and anything we can do to make farmers more successful,” he said.
Station a success, but more help needed
Local producer Paul Skeen said the Experiment Station was the “greatest achievement in 51 years,” commenting that Murthy was the first president to ever visit since the station’s exception and thanking her for being there.
Doug Maag commented how he had been growing sugar beets since 1974 and how research conducted at the station has brought things a long way, including a higher per-acre yield of the crop and more sugar content.
When Murthy asked what OSU could do for locals, there were a few comments.
One of those was from Skeen who commented that “we gotta fight” the death tax, saying, “we’re all going to have to move if we’re going to survive.” Kitamura added that land-use planning differences were much more stringent in Oregon, as well as higher minimum wages and more laws and additional taxes.
Maag mentioned the fuel tax difference as well as the $2 per hour difference in H2A (migrant) workers in Oregon than in Idaho.
How the station got here
Simonich mentioned how the station has its own tax service district, and how not all of the stations do. She said they would love to hear the story about that and all eyes turned to Bob Komoto.
He was chairman of the Malheur Ag and Extension Coalition, which formed in 2010 as a way to get funding for the district following budget shortfalls for state extension services, including the agriculture experiment stations.
“It started out of desperation because we knew funding had been cut back dramatically,” he said, adding that it was by about 25%.
After kicking around a lot of ideas, they settled on a taxing district. Organizers were a “really diverse group,” with everyone understanding the task at hand.
“Even people in ag thought it would never happen, but we stayed positive,” Komoto said.
This included a lot of education, with some people not knowing that 4-H was part of Extension services.
They were able to move it forward and “it passed by a pretty good margin,” he said, commenting how others had worked hard to get it through. In fact, it was such a success that some of the other stations followed in subsequent years.
Paul Skeen, a local ag producer who was among those who helped get it off the ground, commented how it was an amazing feat because “we just don’t pass taxes here.”
Kitamura added that being able to pass a tax in such a poor place was due to organizers getting such a strong message out.
Candi Fitch, who also was one of those who helped pass the taxing district and manages a Idaho Oregon Fruit and Vegetable Association and the shippers office in Parma , said it gave her chills every time she thinks about what she learned from the experience.
“When you bring a group of people together with that much passion with an end goal you can accomplish anything,” she said.
