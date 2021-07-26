OSP: SUV ends up in Grande Ronde River after driver falls asleep

UNION COUNTY — The name of victims in a crash on Sunday have not yet been released, but police say a person driving an SUV fell asleep while traveling west on Interstate 84 in Union County, and ended up on the banks of the Grande Ronde River, with the vehicle catching on fire.
According to a news release early this morning from Oregon State Police, the crash happened near milepost 256 at about 7:30 a.m. Sunday. Police say a silver Mazda CX-9 went around a guardrail, then down an embankment about 200 feet, before landing on the driver’s side.
“A witness to the crash was able to remove the two juvenile passengers from the vehicle, which was on fire,” the release states. “The witness told the Trooper that the vehicle was on fire when he arrived, but he was able to put the fire out with water from the river.”
The driver and front passenger, both adults, had to be extricated and were transported by LifeFlight to an unnamed hospital with serious injuries, with the juvenile passengers reportedly being taken to Grande Ronde Hospital.
“The Trooper on scene stated that Union County Deputy Hamilton went above and beyond carrying the injured little girl across the Grande Ronde River to get medical attention,” reads the release.
State Police were assisted y Union County’s Sheriff’s Office and Search and Rescue team, La Grande police and fire departments and Island City Fire. Additionally, Union Pacific Railroad personnel assisted, as state police had to use the railroad right of way to extract the vehicle from the river.
