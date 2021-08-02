ONTARIO — A 23-year-old Ontario man died early Sunday morning as a result of injuries sustained when the vehicle he was a passenger in rolled over west of Vale.
According to a news release from Oregon State Police, troopers and emergency personnel responded to the single-vehicle crash at about 2:40 a.m. It was near milepost 244 on Highway 20.
Police say Monique Ailres, 22, of Ontario, was traveling east in a Suzuki Grand Vitara, which is an SUV, when it lost control and rolled multiple times. She was transported to the hospital with injuries, though the news release did not state whether it was by ground or air ambulance.
Ailres' passenger, Lewis Whipple Jr., 23, of Ontario, died at the scene of the crash.
OSP was assisted by the Malheur County Sheriff's Office and Oregon Department of Transportation.
