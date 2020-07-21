OSP: Motorist dies when trying to pass in no passing zone

MALHEUR COUNTY — One motorist died on Sunday afternoon when the driver of a Subaru attempting to pass someone in a no-passing zone struck a commercial vehicle head-on on U.S. Highway 95, according to Oregon State Police.
Just after noon on Sunday, troopers responded to the crash near milepost 59, about 10 miles east of the Highway 78 interchange.
Police have not yet released the name of the motorist. They say that person was driving south in a Subaru in the northbound lanes, where it appeared to be passing in a no-passing zone. That’s when it struck a 2017 Freightliner and trailer combination that was traveling north and being operated by Kenneth White, 59, from Mesa, Arizona, according to police.
The driver of the car died on scene as a result of injuries sustained in the crash.
White was transported by ground ambulance to West Valley Medical Center in Caldwell to be treated for minor injuries.
Oregon Department of Transportation assisted OSP.
