On December 16, detectives from the Oregon State Police Drug Enforcement Section as well as Troopers and other area law enforcement executed a search warrant at a La Grande area storefront named Highway 30 Cannabis which is located at 1709 Adams Ave, in La Grande. Law enforcement also served a secondary search warrant at an address of 61074 Stackland Road, in Cove, which is related to the storefront operation.
This long-term investigation began after tips were called into law enforcement about the unlawful distribution of marijuana products from the business listed as Highway 30 Cannabis. Through multiple investigative techniques, law enforcement found that the business was not operating as a licensed dispensary through the State of Oregon. Investigators sought a search warrant for the crimes of Unlawful Possession of Marijuana, Unlawful Manufacturing of Marijuana Item, Unlawful Delivery of Marijuana Item, Laundering a Monetary Instrument and Engaging in a Financial Transaction in Property from Unlawful Activity.
Multiple items of evidentiary value were seized during the search warrants and an investigation is ongoing at this time. No arrests were made at the time of the search warrant service, however, arrests and charges are anticipated at a later date and time.
The Oregon State Police was assisted in the investigation by members of the La Grande Police Department, Baker City Police Department and Homeland Security Investigations.
