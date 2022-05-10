Origins Faith Community Outreach Initiative gets $50K transformation grant

ONTARIO — A nonprofit that provides services to local people in need, including meals, shelter, showers and other assistance has been approved for a $50,000 grant.
Kenneth Rush, executive director of Origins Faith Community Outreach Initiative, recently announced that the organization would be putting the funds toward transformation plans and to support clinical and community efforts in Malheur County.
The fund are from an Eastern Oregon Coordinated Care Organization program which offered them up for the Accessible Community Health Worker project.
For the project, Oregon’s Faith Community Outreach Initiative will integrate a community health worker and peer support specialist into its already existing services which it provides daily at two locations. Those services include a day shelter, which provides free meals to those facing food insecurity, a thrift store and a tiny shelter during the winter months.
“Our proposal is to have a Community Health Worker and a Peer Support Specialist available at both locations to provide services to individuals to improve their unique total wellness,” reads the project summary.
The release states that it will help the nonprofit to “address and assess health-related social needs related to social determinants of health and provide advocacy to ensure everyone receives equitable and inclusive services.”
The Community Outreach Initiative serves unhoused and marginalized individuals in Malheur County. It is not a faith-based organization, but does operate under the nonprofit status of Origin’s Church.
A list follows of services are provided by the the nonprofit, which serves about 1,290 individuals per month.
• New Hope Kitchen, Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. (serves about 50 individual hot meals a day);
• Shower opportunities from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., along with hygiene products and toiletries. • New Hope Winter Shelter (16 tiny houses, which can house up to 38 individuals during the winter months to get them out of the cold and freezing temperatures); • A cooling shelter during the summer to provide an escape from the heat; • Case management services, including but not limited to such thins as providing clothing; housing referrals; assistance with job and benefit applications, obtaining birth certificates, DMV license, deposits for utilities; weekly harm reduction clinic with the Malheur County Health Department; emergency temporary motel stays; referrals to counseling, assessment, and peer delivered services. • On-Site SUD counseling services; • On-Site peer mentor services; • On-Site community health worker; • On-Site Master’s in Social Work available to assist; • A meeting place for a local Narcotics Anonymous (NA) meeting daily on Monday-Friday at noon; the Criminon Program; and the local CASA program; • Bridge Renewed, a retail thrift store in downtown Ontario, which provides an opportunity for employment for individuals wanting to provide income for their families. Case management and peer counseling and support services can also take place there, and referrals can be made from this location to SUD counseling services; • Vaccine clinics for flu shots, COVID-19 vaccines, and COVID-19 booster shots; • Meal delivery to those who are unable to leave their homes for medical reasons or who lack transportation; and • Food boxes for referrals received from the health department for individuals in needs of food.
