NYSSA — The Nyssa Chamber of Commerce has been determined to continue the town’s annual Thurderegg Days and it is again scheduled for July 9, 10 and 11 — however, it will look a lot different than in the past.
Instead of being on the Nyssa school grounds, the event will be held in the South Park, a few blocks from the school and a couple of blocks south of Main Street.
Because of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and related social distancing measures in place, the park will be fenced off and only 250 people will be allowed at the event at any one time.
There will be at least 35 rocks, craft and food vendors, Chamber President Tawni Maxwell said. In addition, some of the vendors will have games for children.
There will be a live band each night as well as other other actives, including an ice cream social. There also will be a movie screening on July 9, and on July 10 there will be rodeo actives at the rodeo area, sponsored by the Owyhee Riding Club.
The annual car show will be held Saturday and the Nyssa public library will host a story time.
The event will conclude with fireworks, which will be set off from the rodeo arena, with viewers requested to stay outside in the parking area or in nearby areas.
There will be no quilt show this year or rock tours.
However, there will be painted rocks hidden around town for people to find, and prizes will be awarded. The rocks will be hidden by members of the Nyssa FFA and Key Club.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.