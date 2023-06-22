ONTARIO — The average length of pregnancy is 40 weeks, and that’s how long a grassroots group of citizens has committed to gathering for weekly prayer outside Planned Parenthood’s newest location in eastern Oregon.
The facility offers a wide range of reproductive health care for men and women, including abortion. It opened in March as a result of having to close clinics in Idaho due to new restrictions there.
It’s the first such facility in eastern Oregon. As such, members of Love Life, initially part of Abortion Free Ontario, and Stanton Healthcare gather not only to pray, but to try to educate people about alternatives to terminating a pregnancy.
This Saturday is the 19th week the group will have met at the clinic — nearly the halfway point of their Saturday prayer journey. The clinic is closed on Saturdays.
However, throughout the week since the clinic has been open, some of the protestors stage near the patient parking lot outside the clinic during business hours. This typically includes one person holding a sign on the public sidewalk around the clinic, and sometimes a Stanton Healthcare mobile unit parked nearby.
The Argus Observer reached out to Planned Parenthood officials to find out if the protests taking place during office hours are impacting patients or staff. Kenji Nozaki, chief of affiliate operations, said the protests are not beneficial to the patients and the protestors during the week are trying to prevent patients from getting to their appointments.
“The health and safety of our patients and staff is our top priority. And, while we understand it’s frustrating to see protesters outside of our health center who are in opposition to our mission and oftentimes create an intimidating and disruptive experience for our patients and staff, we discourage any type of engagement with them,” he said.
Even protest in support of Planned Parenthood is not beneficial, according to Nozaki, who said patients are “simply trying to access the health care they deserve.”
“What we’d like people to know about the protestors is not only are they trying to prevent all patients from getting to their appointments, for an array of services, not limited to only abortion care, they are also perpetuating abortion stigma that is harmful and spreads misinformation,” he said.
Saturday’s rally
June 24 also is the one-year anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision which overturned Roe v. Wade, declaring abortion would no longer be a constitutional right.
With these milestones in mind, Cheryl Cruson, a member of the grassroots group, said for this Saturday’s prayer event organizers want to open it up for public participation. They have obtained a permit from the city of Ontario to block the street between the Farmers Co-Cop and Planned Parenthood. During the event, Stanton Healthcare will have its mobile unit on site so people can "take a tour."
“There will be speakers, singing and worship for a couple of hours starting at 9 a.m.,” reads an email. Organizers “are welcoming volunteers to help offer hope and support to women and families during what can be a difficult circumstance. We advocate choosing life.”
“We meet for prayer, we walk around the building, pray, stand in front and lay our hands on the building,” Cruson said.
She said there are four basic things the group is praying for. These include “abortion workers, moms and babies, dads and babies and for churches to be united in our community.”
The group has grown with 17 participants two weeks ago and 33 during this past weekend.
When they gather the goal is to “stay really positive.”
“We don’t want to cause any problems, we are just praying for pro-life,” Cruson said.
She said they have posters that show the stages of the baby developing, including when it gets vocal cords and toes. While they march around the clinic, the signs are put along the lawn at AutoZone, which neighbors the clinic to the west.
As the group reaches the halfway point of its commitment, they continue “praying for pro-life and other options to offer women in time of crises, rather than going to an abortion,” Cruson said.
However, Nozaki says, “abortion is health care, and we should talk about it as a procedure that is part of the pregnancy continuum.”
