Organizers seek warehouse for 2022 holiday charity drive

About 450 bicycles overall will be given out to families in need during the 2021 Help Them To Hope charity giving campaign. Steve Dominguez said his Hometown Community Benefit raised enough money that year to purchase 375 bicycles. Of those, 100 were bought from Albertsons and 275 were bought from Walmart. Another 85 bikes were refurbished by inmates at Snake River Correctional Institution.
ONTARIO — Organizers of a charity drive and giving campaign that has been a staple for those in need during the holidays in the Western Treasure Valley are seeking a warehouse in the Ontario area to carry out this year’s mission.
The warehouse is where all of the donated goods will be stored for Help Them To Hope’s delivery day in mid-December. As such, a space that is at least 8,000 square feet is needed. Keeping it on the Oregon side of the valley ensures inmates at Snake River Correctional Institution can take part in the work that goes in ahead of time, including building new bikes.
In recent years past, Ontario Mayor Riley Hill has donated warehouse space to the cause. However, in a recent interview, Steve Dominguez and Rich Contreras, with Help Them To Hope, say that is not an option this year.
As such, a backup plan has been developed, however, it would mean that inmates wouldn’t be able to participate. Dominguez is willing to donate space at his former Chrysler-Dodge building in Payette. He still owns the building, however, it has been vacant since Dominguez relocated to a more modern facility in Fruitland.
Organizers have been meeting since September and will continue to meet regularly through the close of the application period on Nov. 30. The next meeting will be at 10 a.m. Oct. 25 at the VFW Hall in Ontario.
In 2021, Dominguez said 661 families — or about 2,000 people overall — were served through the charity drive.
Recipients receive assorted items, including food staples needed for a traditional holiday dinner, toys, gift bags, clothing and, even, bicycles. The distribution area includes the communities of Fruitland, Indian Valley, Midvale, New Plymouth, Payette, Wieser, Wilder, Adrian, Brogan, Harper, Huntington, Jordan Valley, Nyssa, Ontario, Parma, and Vale.
The program runs entirely on volunteers and donations from the community.
The majority of toys and bicycles that are given each year are purchased with proceeds from the Hometown Dealerships benefit, which includes a dinner with live and silent auction and golf tournament. This year’s fundraiser held in September was the most successful one to date, raising “just over $80,000,” according to Dominguez.
One thing that Dominguez and Contreras stress is that recipients must fill out an application in order to get help. Even for a referral, an application must be completed and turned in by the deadline of Nov. 30.
“Applications are key,” Contreras said.
Those will be coming out early this year and will be available for pickup at the Department of Human Services in Ontario or at the WICAP offices in Payette and Weiser. Applications will also be available on Help Them To Hope’s website at https://helpthemtohope
There are a number of ways that people can donate to Help Them To Hope and a number of people working toward those donations. Many of the local schools collect non-perishable foods for the drive. Boy Scouts also pitch in with a food drive that usually takes place in November.
Furthermore, businesses help out by displaying informational posters, allowing drop-off bins for donations or setting up giving trees. Per tradition, a drop-off bin will be set up at the Argus Observer office.
In 2021 there were so many food donations that pallets remained which were taken to the food bank, and two pickup loads were taken to the Weiser Senior Center, according to Contreras.
He and Dominguez say monetary donations help with purchasing power in getting deals on bulk purchases. For that purpose, cash or checks can be mailed to Help Them To Hope, PO Box 55, Ontario, OR 97914. For more information, contact Contreras at (208) 605-0634 or Dominguez at (208) 337-8410.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.