Organizers seek warehouse for 2022 holiday charity drive

About 450 bicycles overall will be given out to families in need during the 2021 Help Them To Hope charity giving campaign. Steve Dominguez said his Hometown Community Benefit raised enough money that year to purchase 375 bicycles. Of those, 100 were bought from Albertsons and 275 were bought from Walmart. Another 85 bikes were refurbished by inmates at Snake River Correctional Institution.

 Leslie Thompson, file | Argus Observer

ONTARIO — Organizers of a charity drive and giving campaign that has been a staple for those in need during the holidays in the Western Treasure Valley are seeking a warehouse in the Ontario area to carry out this year’s mission.

The warehouse is where all of the donated goods will be stored for Help Them To Hope’s delivery day in mid-December. As such, a space that is at least 8,000 square feet is needed. Keeping it on the Oregon side of the valley ensures inmates at Snake River Correctional Institution can take part in the work that goes in ahead of time, including building new bikes.



