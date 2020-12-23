MALHEUR COUNTY
There will be two options for free Christmas dinners available on Friday, Christmas Day, for those people who are either not wanting to or unable to cook their own.
Due to COVID-19, the tradition of gathering together in a common place to share this holiday meal will go by the wayside for 2020, as was done with Thanksgiving.
In Nyssa, organizers are holding a “drive-by” Christmas dinner at Nyssa Christian Fellowship. Meals will be provided to those in need from noon to 1 p.m. at 220 S. Fifth St.
Home deliveries will be available for individuals who are disabled or shut-ins. However, these need to be ordered before Christmas. To order, a person can send a text or call (541) 212-2987, and include name, phone number, address and how many meals are needed in the message. The menu will include ham, stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy dinner rolls and pie.
Nyssa Police Chief Raymond Rau said that his department will also be pitching in on this cause for the holidays.
In Vale, the Diamond Back Bar & Grill, formerly the Starlite Cafe in Vale, will also continue the annual holiday tradition to-go style, as was done on Thanksgiving.
For those meals, people planning to get one are asked to place an order between 10 a.m. and noon on Friday by calling (541) 473-2500. Meals can then be picked up noon to 2 p.m. from either the drive-through in the alley or inside the restaurant at 152 Clark St. N and Highway 20.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.