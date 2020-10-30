Organizers plan 1 more pre-election Trump rally

FRUITLAND
After having recently attended a lot of rallies for MAGA Girl, Back the Blue, Trump and Second Amendment around Ada and Canyon counties, Kathleen Moore, of Payette, told her husband, Brett, that she wanted to organize one locally.
“We were at one three weeks ago, and when it is done you feel so excited and feel so patriotic,” she said. “That’s when I told my husband, ‘We gotta have one.’”
He agreed and they organized it by spreading the word through flyers, on her husband’s Youtube channel and Facebook page, at WappHowdy, and putting notices in mailboxes, she said.
To date, the couple has organized two rallies, which both took place on the sidewalk surrounding Centennial Plaza at Gayway Junction in Fruitland. The first was Oct. 10 and attracted more people to join, for a total of about 150 people, she said.
The second was held Oct. 24, and another one is planned for Monday, just before voters will get ready to cast their final ballots for the coming General Election on Tuesday.
Organizing the rallies has been a breeze, Moore says, which is why they are planning another one.
“I never knew it would be so easy and fun.”
Moore says she and her husband are in support of what President Donald Trump “has done for our country and is doing against the forces against him.”
“There’s a lot of negativity and disinformation out there right now,” she said. “And on the flip side, there is a lot of enthusiasm that’ s coming to counter that, which is the truth.”
Moore said the event is family friendly and anyone with a patriotic attitude and a flag can show up for some “good, clean fun.”
“We want all these patriots to come join us and hold flags and show that they’re thankful, too.”
Moore will be easy to spot at the rally, as she says she’ll be holding a 6-foot Trump. However, the incumbent president is not all they are rallying for.
“This is for Back the Blue, for America — anything pro-America, which we could be losing,” Moore said. “We’re fighting for our freedom and support what our what our president is fighting for us. We want to share our happiness with the world.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.