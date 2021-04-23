ONTARIO
Bob Wheatley, who is helping the Move Oregon’s Border organizers in spreading the word locally, explained to the newspaper on Tuesday afternoon that the border shift is a two-phase proposal, with the first phase being the boundary within Oregon they want to make part of “Greater Idaho” and the second phase including small corners of southeast Washington and northeastern California, which would be joined after Oregon’s boundary shift was complete.
The movement is building steam he said, adding that committees are actively working in Washington and California on getting people their used to the idea.
Organizers are holding a meet-and-greet on Saturday at Lions Park.
The idea of breaking apart states from theirselves or from the union is not new to the Pacific Northwest, with the concept having been floated many times before. However, as Wheatley put it, this is the first time so much ground has been gained.
This includes five counties voting on whether commissioners should discuss border relocation on May 18. In addition to Malheur County, this includes Baker, Grant, Lake, and Sherman.
“I’m beginning to think it could happen,” Wheatley said.
As for why Ontario voters might be willing to walk away from the nearly $4 million in annual revenue gained from sales of recreational marijuana at dispensaries in that town, Wheatley said, “This is for all of Malheur County.”
“Even if Ontario doesn’t follow through,” there is a lot of interest from farmers and ranchers,” he said, adding, “That’s our base, here. Without them, none of us would be moving. That’s a lot to risk.”
He said that is what is driving the grassroots interest.
Opponents of the bill have cited a loss of revenue from marijuana taxes as it is not legal in Idaho, as well as Idaho’s lower minimum wage. Organizers believe voters will appreciate “Idaho’s overall lower taxes and American values.”
During the rally on Saturday, lawn signs, banners and merchandise will be available.
