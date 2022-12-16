PAYETTE — Sometimes, gifts can take an entire year to gather up. Organizers of a local charity drive and giving campaign work concertedly around the year to ensure families in need have something for the holidays. And on Thursday morning, the final bow was put on all that work as teams of volunteers assisted Help Them to Hope on delivery day.

Among more than 100 helping out were local high-schoolers helping to load boxes of donated food, toys and other items, into awaiting vehicles to be delivered to community members in need throughout the Western Treasure Valley.



