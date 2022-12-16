Former NFL player Jordan Gross, who is the Fruitland High School Football coach, right, helps point high-school football and basketball players in the right direction on Thursday morning while assisting with delivery day for Help Them to Hope, a charitable drive for the holidays. The warehouse for this year's campaign was at the former Payette location of Steve's Hometown Dealerships.
Nyssa high-schoolers helped load up the Nyssa bus, which then headed back to Nyssa schools, where it was then distributed to people in need in that community. Pictured, from left, are juniors Megan Ward and Spencer Romans. Both are in FFA and the Associated Student Body.
Volunteer drivers Bob and Janet Komoto, of Ontario, at left, wait for an Ontario high-schooler to load boxes into their vehicle. Bob said when the two loads they were taking were delivered, the couple was coming back to get more. He said they have been helping with the task for about four years now, having taken 2021 off.
Ontario High School seniors, from left, Jimena Anguiano and Liliana Hernandez, were also volunteering Thursday morning. They are both in the Associated Student Body with Hernandez being president and Anguiano being public relations officer.
Brent Barton, of Ontario was outside in the parking lot helping drivers find their respective bay door based on where they were they were delivering to. Barton said he and his wife, Pam, have been volunteering for about 10 years, with the real fun having started about three and a-half weeks ago when they got to fill the toy boxes based off the applications that came in. Items for children include toys and such fillers as coloring books, gloves and hats.
PAYETTE — Sometimes, gifts can take an entire year to gather up. Organizers of a local charity drive and giving campaign work concertedly around the year to ensure families in need have something for the holidays. And on Thursday morning, the final bow was put on all that work as teams of volunteers assisted Help Them to Hope on delivery day.
Among more than 100 helping out were local high-schoolers helping to load boxes of donated food, toys and other items, into awaiting vehicles to be delivered to community members in need throughout the Western Treasure Valley.
Former NFL player Jordan Gross, who is the Fruitland High School Football coach, was also bustling around the cold warehouse helping with the last leg of the drive. Throughout the morning, he and Mark VanWeerdhuizen, high school basketball coach, helped guided football and basketball players in the task at hand.
Every year, students are an integral part of the success of the drive. Without the help of those from Fruitland and Ontario on delivery day, it would be a much more arduous task, according to Steve Dominguez. He is the owner of Steve’s Hometown Dealerships and vice president of Help Them To Hope. There were at least 15 students from each of those schools helping out Thursday, according to Dominguez.
But that is not the only way in which local youth contribute. Local school districts host drives for canned food and non-perishable food items, and the nonprofit spurs a little friendly competition by offering an incentive to the three schools that gather the most. This year, the three schools that will get a stipend for a class party include Ontario High School with 10,000 cans; Fruitland Elementary School with 9,000 cans and Westside Elementary in Payette, which gathered up 4,541 items.
“They killed it,” Dominguez said of the great efforts by students.
Altogether, the school drives totaled 30,000 cans and dry good items. That food accounted for over half of what went into boxes, he said.
This year, boxes were delivered to 503 families. Help Them To Hope President Rich Contreras and Warehouse Manager David Lirgg also mentioned how this year, instead of purchasing turkeys, butter and cheese, they provided $25 gift cards to Albertsons. Contreras said this also gave more options to families who might prefer other meat entrees, such as ham or prime rib.
Furthermore, Dominguez noted that they also gave away 436 bicycles to families this year.
To be a recipient, families must apply. As such, if they are selected, they are notified of the delivery day. If for some reason nobody was home when volunteers showed up on Thursday, doorknockers were left at the houses, with instructions of where to go in their respective community to pick up their goods. Although there are no perishable food items this year, the recipients only have a certain amount of time to pick up.
The hub for this year’s Help Them To Hope was warehouse space at Steve’s Hometown Dealerships former Payette location, donated by Steve Dominguez, vice president of the nonprofit. He explained how all the goods made it from the warehouse hub to recipients.
Fruitland, Ontario and New Plymouth recipients got goods delivered to their homes by volunteer drivers. However, those in Nyssa, Weiser and Vale sent a bus to get loaded and be taken back to those towns to be distributed from hubs there. And someone was slated to pick up the four boxes destined for families in Jordan Valley.
