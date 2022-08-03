Organization working on bringing national curriculum aimed at stopping violence to local schools

Dimick Wood, with Students Teachers and Officers Preventing School Violence L.E.A.D. (also known as STOP Violence), pauses for a photo in between talking to groups of people outside Walmart in Ontario on Tuesday. The organization is working to deliver curriculums to local schools in order to raise awareness for child suicide prevention as well as drug and alcohol prevention.

 Leslie Thompson |

Argus Observer

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

ONTARIO — “Be a buddy, not a bully.”

That phrase repeats itself over and again on a lanyard holding a name tag for Dimick Wood. He and his colleagues with Students Teachers and Officers Preventing School Violence L.E.A.D., have been setting up outside of Walmart a couple of times a week in recent months in order to raise awareness for child suicide prevention, as well as drug and alcohol prevention. In addition, they are raising money in order to help deliver the program to local schools.



Tags

Load comments