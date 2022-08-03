Organization working on bringing national curriculum aimed at stopping violence to local schools

Dimick Wood, with Students Teachers and Officers Preventing School Violence L.E.A.D. (also known as STOP Violence), pauses for a photo in between talking to groups of people outside Walmart in Ontario on Tuesday. The organization is working to deliver curriculums to local schools in order to raise awareness for child suicide prevention as well as drug and alcohol prevention.
That phrase repeats itself over and again on a lanyard holding a name tag for Dimick Wood. He and his colleagues with Students Teachers and Officers Preventing School Violence L.E.A.D., have been setting up outside of Walmart a couple of times a week in recent months in order to raise awareness for child suicide prevention, as well as drug and alcohol prevention. In addition, they are raising money in order to help deliver the program to local schools.
Also known as STOP Violence, the grant-funded program “is designed to improve K-12 school security by providing students and teachers with the tools they need to recognize, respond quickly to, and help prevent acts of violence and ensure a positive school climate,” according to information from the U.S. Department of Justice.
STOP Violence representatives were back at Walmart on Tuesday afternoon, set up outside both entrances of the store.
Wood said they will be getting a 10-week curriculum in local schools this fall to help youth with developing life skills, as well as recognizing the impact of using social media and, eventually, drug and alcohol prevention curriculum.
He said the STOP Violence program has 20 different curriculums altogether.
The feedback while at the local stores has been positive, Wood said.
“There are a lot of struggles out here we hear about from the people we run into,” he said.
He further noted, that in his observation, communities that were struggling a lot also have a lot of people who are willing to help out.
In order to get the curriculums into the schools, Woods said they will typically train school resource officers, who in turn go into health classes and facilitate the education. For schools without those resource officers, they see if counselors are available to facilitate. If none are available, or if it would strain the counselors available time, there are volunteer facilitators who can go in. A key component is that whoever is teaching the curriculum to students must to be certified in order to do so.
In a follow up with one of the local schools mentioned, Ontario School District Officials said they had never heard of the group, nor were they working with with any group or national program to bring anti bullying/suicide/drug and alcohol prevention curriculum into the schools this year.
“We are not! Never even heard of them,” wrote Ontario School District Superintendent Nikki Albisu in an email this morning. “Likely scammers.”
